SMYRNA, GA (WRBL) – The Harris County 12U All-Stars made an immediate impact in the Georgia Little League state tournament. Harris County won handedly, 20 – 1 in only four innings. One of the most exciting moments was when Malik Levy blasted a home run over the right field fence.

News 3 will be following Harris County Little League throughout the State Tournament, but you can see the highlights from their opening matchup against Franklin County in the video player above.