CATAULA (WRBL) – Harris County Little League is headed to the Georgia Little League State Tournament. The team opens up against Franklin County on Saturday at 5:30pm, in Smyrna Georgia.

Harris County has won second in state for the past two seasons, both times falling to Smyrna. But, the team this year is confident in their chances of advancing past the State Tournament.

