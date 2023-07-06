CATAULA (WRBL) – Harris County Little League earned their trip to the Little League State Tournament after beating Northern in the Division-8 Championship. Now, they are preparing for their next opponents.

Harris County knows who they will face first, that being Franklin County. But, they know that it will also be tough competition throughout the tournament. Coach Chris Gilstrap spoke about the upcoming tournament, “Only games we’ve lost at the state level so far in two years has been to Smyrna…So we’re looking we’re looking forward to a rematch with them, but lots of lots of good teams there. We can’t overlook anybody”.

Harris County’s matchup against Franklin County is on July 15, starting at 5:30pm EST. Follow News 3 Sports for updates on Harris County Little League.

