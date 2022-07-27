Hamilton, Ga (WRBL) – Harris County’s 10U Little League Softball All Stars season isn’t done just yet. After winning the State Championship these ladies are heading to Clarksville, Tennessee for the Regional Tournament. It’s the first time these All-Stars have gone this far since 2018.

Head coach Matt Karr pointed out a couple of key characteristics about this year’s squad that allowed them go this far.



“Just the effort that they’ve put into it. They’ve really worked hard, to see these girls come together and really mesh. Just to see their dedication. I mean they absolutely love this sport. They love getting out there and you couldn’t ask for a better group to come together and work like they have. The way they pick each other up. When they’re out there doing what they do, it’s not about one player. It’s about the entire team. Something that I’ve told them from the get-go is whether we win or lose we do it together as a team, and they understand that,” said Karr.



The Harris County Softball All-Stars first match up in the Regional Tournament will be against South Carolina this Saturday.