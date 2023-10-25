COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s become an October tradition for both Harris County and Northside to finish their seasons at South Commons for the GHSA Softball Elite Eight, and 2023 is no different. Harris County opened the day, defeating Cambridge in a back-and-forth thriller, 8-7. Northside played into the night, defeating Kell in walk-off fashion, 2-1 in 10 innings. The wins keep both teams in the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Harris County will play Ola on Thursday, while Northside will face region rival Northgate. Both games are scheduled for 3 p.m., with Harris County on Field 1 and Northside on Field 2. If both teams win their games on Thursday, they will play each other on Friday for a spot in the 5A State Championship series.

You can watch the highlights in the video player above, and stay tuned with News 3 to follow the tournament all weekend.