COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Thursday brought more success on the softball diamond for both Harris County and Northside. The Lady Tigers knocked off Ola 9-3, while the Lady Patriots defeated Northgate 8-0. The wins set up a matchup between the two teams Friday evening, with a spot in the State Finals on the line. The losing team would have to win three games on Saturday to win the state championship, Friday’s winner would need just one to win the title. The first pitch is set for 5 pm from South Commons, and News 3 will have the highlights Friday night during the PrepZone, starting at 11:15 ET. You can watch Thursday’s highlights in the video player above.