Harris County ready to push forward in 2021

Hamilton, Ga (WRBL) – The Harris County Tigers are looking to build off their fourth straight playoff appearance . The Tigers will do it with a senior laden class trying to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014.

“These seniors, it’s a pretty good senior group. It’s a pretty big group. Most of them have been starting, or will be starting for 3 years now. So they’ve played a lot of football. It’s their last year, and they’re looking forward to it. You just see them grow from when they’re sophomores. They’re still young, baby face, wet behind the ears. Then three years later, which is a very quick time, because it flies by, each year flies by. Now they look like young men, act like young me. So it’s good to see them grow physically and mentally,” said head coach Jamie Fox.



“Working hard, making sure we have the leaders on our team like he was talking about. Making sure everybody’s committed. We need everybody committed to our team,” said right guard and defensive tackle Cole Cameron.



This season, the Tigers have adopted a new motto towards their efforts on the field. No B.C.D.

“No blame. No complain. And no defend. Our kids have taken it, and taken it to heart. We’re going to be playing some guys both ways. A lot of guys are like ‘Coach just plug me in where you need me.’ So they’re pretty unselfish,” said Coach Fox.



Harris County will open their season on August 20th against Troup County at Callaway Stadium.