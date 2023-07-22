(WRBL) – This has been a summer to remember for the Harris County 12U All-Stars as they waited out the rain Thursday night to defeat Smyrna Little League 4-2. The win completed an undefeated run in the tournament, where they outscored their opponents 44-5. By winning the tournament, they will represent the state of Georgia in the Little League Southeast Regional tournament. If they win there, they will play in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA later this summer.

You can hear from Head Coach Chris Gilstrap in the video player above.