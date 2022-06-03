Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Shaw High School has named former Brookstone head football coach Blair Harrison as the new interim head football coach and athletic director.



Coach Harrison joined the Shaw football staff after his close friend Al Pellegrino asked him to be part of the Raiders coaching staff. Coach Harrison has 27 years of coaching experience and will do his best to lead the Raiders as summer workouts start this month. Coach Harrison has to difficult task to step into the big shoes left by Coach Pellegrino, but felt compelled to step because he knew that his friend would want him to.



“You know Al would want me to do it and that’s why I’m doing it,” said Coach Harrison.



While Coach Harrison will be in command of the Raiders this season, the program will continue to honor the legacy of Coach Pellegrino throughout the season.



“Absolutely everything that we do he’s going to right there with us. So we’re not moving on we’re just moving forward. And we’re moving forward with him. His legacy will never be forgotten and it will be my number one priority to make this season that we know that we’re playing for Al Pellegrino. It’s his team,” said Harrison.