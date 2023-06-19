PHENIX CITY (WRBL) – Harvey Glance passed away on Monday, June 12. Born in Phenix City in 1957, he attended Central High School and became a standout athlete. Holding three individual state records in track and field; including the Broad Jump, 100-yard dash, and the 220-yard dash. He also led the Red Devils to attaining the state record in the 880 Relay at the time.

Michael Gordon, who ran alongside Glance at Central, spoke highly of his former teammate, “I got to know Harvey at that point, and the relationship just blossomed”.

Glance received a scholarship to Auburn University, and at Auburn he would thrive. He is considered to be the greatest sprinter in Auburn University history. During his time at the University he won the NCAA Championships in the 100 meter twice, in 1976 and 1977. He also won the 200 meter in 1976.

Harvey was also a three-time Olympian, and in 1976 fulfilled his goal of winning an Olympic Gold Medal. In 1996, he was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, and later received the Congressional Gold Medal of Freedom in 2008. However, no matter what Glance achieved, he always enjoyed speaking with those who knew him in his early athletic days.

One thing that consistently comes up when speaking about Harvey is his humility, and also his ability to jump onto Volkswagens. You can see that in the video player below.