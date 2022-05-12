HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) – The Headland Rams made history by advancing to the state semifinals for the first time in more than three decades.

Now, they’re gearing up to hit the road for the first time this postseason and keep their historic run alive.

The last time Headland made it this far was in 1986 when the Rams won the Class 3A state title.

“It’s kind of wild to think that we as a team can come out here and play and perform and make it this far,” senior Karson Reinhardt said.

Of course, they’re proud to have already made history, but their goal is to go all the way.

“It would be huge,” senior Tanner Taylor said. “Going to the finals would mean everything to me because I don’t want the season to end and I want to keep playing for as long as I can for Headland.”

“It would mean everything, especially to win it all which I think we can do,” senior Reigh Jordan said.

To get to that state title series Headland will have to take down Holtville in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs are the same team that eliminated the Rams in Headland in the second round last year.

The Rams have hosted all their playoff games so far this year, but they aren’t afraid of going into enemy territory.

“We were prepared for that a lot during the regular season,” Taylor said. “We didn’t have very many home games this year, so we’re sort of used to traveling on the road and I think that’ll help us this week.”

“We had to do it all year,” Jordan said. “We went to play some good teams away. We’re going to take a crowd too, so it’ll be fun.”

Ultimately, the Rams believe if they stay on top of their game and play for each other they have a shot at adding another page to the history books.

“It’s been a great season playing with all my friends,” Reinhardt said. “Knowing this could be our last series together, but we don’t want it to be it’s kind of wild, but we’re going to go there and play our game.”

Headland will take on Holtville Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the tiebreaker game scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday.

If the Rams come out on top they’ll advance to the state championship for the first time since 1986.