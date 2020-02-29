Lady Hawks Soar To GHSA Championship Game

Valdosta, Ga. – The last time the Central Talbotton Lady Hawks won the State Championship in 1986. 34 years later these Lady Hawks have a chance to end that championship drought. At first Central’s chances looked thin as Calhoun County took the lead early in the 1st quarter. The Lady Hawks battled the rest of the way to make it a two point by halftime.

In the second half Bernyla Sparks took over. He relentless offense powered Central to a 63-44 win and the right to play for the GHSA’s top prize in the Macon Centreplex. Head Coach Calvin Epps said this victory is one of the most important in recent memory. The team dedicated this victory to their diehard fans that traveled 168 miles to support them.

“I think this is the best thing that could have happened to them. I mean really they’re always behind us. When you go out there that gym was probably over half full of Talbotton people. Today was a school day so you can see all the kids out there. The community is always behind us and we want to be there for them,” said Coach Epps.

The Lady Hawks will play Wheeler County in the Class A Championship Game. That game will take place on Wednesday, March 4th at the Macon Centreple. Tip off is set for 6 pm.