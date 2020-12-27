2020 In Review: Georgia State Champions

While 2020 was a difficult year for everyone, in the state of Georgia we had some teams to overcome the odd on and off the field to become State Champions.

It all started on March 6th when the Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers and the Troup County Lady Tigers faced off for the GHSA Class 4A Girls Basketball State Championship. It was the dynamic duo of Trinity Jones and Jelissa Reese, who combined for 40 of the Lady Panthers 66 points, en route to their 66-52 win over Troup County. The Lady Panthers brough home their 2nd championships in 5 seasons. For Americus-Sumter head coach Sherri Harris, it was the second state title she brought back to Alma Mater.

“Did you see, when the lights went out, did you see the Americus-Sumter County community?! The community, they making a lot of noise, everybody excited, and hey, we brought it home. We brought it home,” said Coach Harris.



Fast forward to early December on the grid iron. the Calvary Christian Knights squared off with Community Christian for the GAPPS 3A State Championships at Kinnett Stadium. It was finally the Knights’ night, as they defeated Community Christian for their first state championship in program history. Calvary Christian Head Coach Brian Osborne, who has been there from the start, it was the culmination of over a decade of hard work.

“It means the world 10 years ago when we started this program and I never thought we be state champions this early but these guys I worked hard it started back up 2011 all the way to this point this has been a special group this entire year I can’t be more proud of the hard work they put in and for them to get to this point and come out and dominate a football game I am very proud of them,” said Coach Osborne.



For the first time ever, we have one more team still alive to win a state championship past Christmas. The Callaway Cavaliers will look to make history by winning their first state football title. The Cavs will take on Fitzgerald on Tuesday at Georgia state’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for noon, and the News 3 Sports team will have complete coverage on News 3 Evening Edition and the Nightwatch.