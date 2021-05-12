 

5 Calvary Christian Knights Sign Scholarships

High School Sports

The Calvary Christian Knights baseball team has been racking up the wins on the diamond. There was also a reason to celebrate because 5 seniors will take their game to the college level. The five signees were: Bradley Jackson will head to Emmanuel College. Bradley Smith will take his talents to the Albany State Rams. Caden Shirah will head to Georgia Highlands for his college career. Matthew Pearce will take the next step of his career at Young Harris College. Finally, Jesse Donohoe will head to Atlanta and play for Georgia State. Donohoe explains why the Panthers were a great fit.

“I love the facilities. I love the coaching staff. They have a great atmosphere there, and they’re trying to build a culture, a winning culture and I really liked it. I’m just grateful to get the opportunity to the opportunity,” said Donohoe.

Pearce is excited to take his talents to the college level, and in fact he will have a chance to compete against Columbus State in the Peach Belt. He talked about how the Mountain Lions convinced him to sign the dotted line.

“So, I had several offers from different schools and when I went and toured Young Harris, I just pictured myself living up there and walking through life up there. It really felt like it could be home,” said Pearce.

Smith said the Albany State baseball program was just the perfect fit and he couldn’t say no.

“The school was nice but the way the coach runs things and how his players act. It’s just how they go and do things I liked it a lot,” said Smith.

