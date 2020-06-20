Adam Hunter Named Valley Head Football Coach

This week the Chambers County School Board announced that Adam Hunter will take over as the Valley High Football Head Coach. Coach Hunter has spent 13 years at Valley High and for the last five years he was the school’s athletic director.


He’s also led the Valley softball team for 9 seasons racking up over 150 wins and multiple area titles. Hunters now takes over a Rams team that won their region title and made it to the 2nd round of the AHSAA Playoffs last season. The expectations are sky high for Valley High but Coach Hunter is excited to put his stamp on the program.


“You know, I’m truly blessed because this is a very, very good opportunity to work in this community and further work in this community. I love this place, I’ve been here for 13 years now, this is home now, even though I’m not from here, it’s home. I love this community, I love this school, I love these kids man. There’s a lot of tradition at Valley High School, and we want to continue that tradition. So I’m really excited,” said Coach Hunter

