 

Adam Winegarden’s New Football Chapter

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Auburn High football team finished last season as the Class 7A State Runner Up, and there was good reason to be optimistic about the upcoming season. However if Auburn wants to get back to the State Title game, they have do it without Adam Winegarden.
Head Coach Winegarden will become the newest head coach at Tuscaloosa County High School. The Tuscaloosa County school board confirmed the hire on Monday evening.
Tuscaloosa County has struggled in the Class 7A ranks. In their seven years in the state’s highest classification the Wildcats have never posted a winning record. On the flipside, their new head coach has never had a losing season in his 13 years as a head coach. Coach Winegarden explained why Tuscaloosa County was the right fit for him.
“Just really looking at where can I bring the most value to as many people as possible. Where can I make a big difference. I’ve been driving by that school for 20 years. Our family lives about a mile from there,” said Coach Winegarden.
He also leaves an excellent program at Auburn High. Coach Winegarden had an overall record of 56-19. While his presence will be missed on The Plains he also explained that the most important part of the Tigers program are the players.
“At the end of the day the heart of the program is the players. It’s not a coach or anybody else. This group the culture here can not get any better. Every day when I leave there are 30-35 kids outside practicing football on their own. They really love each other and love playing,” said Coach Winegarden.
Auburn High Athletic Director Dan Norton could not comment on the brand new coaching search for the Tigers head coach this early in the playoffs. They do wish Coach Winegarden and his family all the best in their future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

58° / 51°
Fog
Fog 0% 58° 51°

Wednesday

68° / 56°
AM Fog/PM Clouds
AM Fog/PM Clouds 24% 68° 56°

Thursday

72° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 72° 59°

Friday

63° / 51°
Showers
Showers 60% 63° 51°

Saturday

58° / 43°
Showers
Showers 53% 58° 43°

Sunday

55° / 43°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 55° 43°

Monday

55° / 39°
PM Showers
PM Showers 31% 55° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

1 AM
Foggy
4%
57°

56°

2 AM
Foggy
4%
56°

55°

3 AM
Foggy
5%
55°

53°

4 AM
Foggy
5%
53°

52°

5 AM
Foggy
5%
52°

52°

6 AM
Foggy
9%
52°

53°

7 AM
Foggy
14%
53°

53°

8 AM
Foggy
24%
53°

55°

9 AM
Cloudy
19%
55°

57°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
57°

60°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

63°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
64°

65°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

3 PM
Cloudy
14%
66°

66°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
66°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
66°

64°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

62°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°

60°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
60°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
59°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
58°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories