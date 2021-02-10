Adam Winegarden’s New Football Chapter

The Auburn High football team finished last season as the Class 7A State Runner Up, and there was good reason to be optimistic about the upcoming season. However if Auburn wants to get back to the State Title game, they have do it without Adam Winegarden.

Head Coach Winegarden will become the newest head coach at Tuscaloosa County High School. The Tuscaloosa County school board confirmed the hire on Monday evening.

Tuscaloosa County has struggled in the Class 7A ranks. In their seven years in the state’s highest classification the Wildcats have never posted a winning record. On the flipside, their new head coach has never had a losing season in his 13 years as a head coach. Coach Winegarden explained why Tuscaloosa County was the right fit for him.

“Just really looking at where can I bring the most value to as many people as possible. Where can I make a big difference. I’ve been driving by that school for 20 years. Our family lives about a mile from there,” said Coach Winegarden.

He also leaves an excellent program at Auburn High. Coach Winegarden had an overall record of 56-19. While his presence will be missed on The Plains he also explained that the most important part of the Tigers program are the players.

“At the end of the day the heart of the program is the players. It’s not a coach or anybody else. This group the culture here can not get any better. Every day when I leave there are 30-35 kids outside practicing football on their own. They really love each other and love playing,” said Coach Winegarden.

Auburn High Athletic Director Dan Norton could not comment on the brand new coaching search for the Tigers head coach this early in the playoffs. They do wish Coach Winegarden and his family all the best in their future.