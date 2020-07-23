AHSAA Address 2020 Fall Sports Changes

The AHSAA made it very clear that the 2020 Fall Sports season will not be delayed this year. That also means there will be several changes to rules and operations procedures.

Executive Director Steve Savarese and other AHSAA officials addressed these changes in a Thursday afternoon press conference. Director Savarese and the board believed that having a fall sports season is an important and essential extra curricular activity for their high school student athletes.

There will be changes to all fall sports but there are major changes to the 2020 high school football season



Timeouts will be extended to 2 minutes long.

Each team can only have 1 team captain to meet for the pregame coin toss.

The Players Box will be extended to the ten-yard line.



Director Savarese also said schools that have either traditional attendance, virtual attendance or even a combination of the two will be allowed to participate in AHSAA sports.

This 2020 season will be unlike any other, and the AHSAA will continue to work hard to guide their schools in these times. Director Savarese and the board understood the value of sports in the high school careers of their students.

Individual schools will be in charge of crowd sizes for home games. If crowd restrictions are put in place then both the home and visiting fans should be given an equal opportunity to purchase tickets.

AHSAA strongly encourages the use of face coverings and social distancing while attending sporting events.



“As educators the board also realized the emotional, mental, social and physical well being of not providing once in a lifetime opportunities for students. That is why it’s essential that everyone do their part to mitigate the risk of the virus. Enabling our students to have as normal a childhood as possible,” said Director Savarese.



For more information about the AHSAA COVID-19 updates you can to their website at

https://www.ahsaa.com/