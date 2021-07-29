AISA concerned about lack of officials

Opelika, AL (WRBL) – In the 2nd day of the East Alabama High School Media days, AISA Athletic Director Roddie Beck took the podium to talk about the state of the AISA heading into the 2021 season. We are closer to turning on the Friday night lights in East Alabama, Director Beck talked about the serious lack of officials across their sports.



The AISA has tried to reach out and recruit more people to become officials in their organization, with a focus of recruiting men and women to become officials. Those efforts have not been successful, and Director Beck considered this could cause some big problems in the future.



“I will stay on our coaches about when we do have young officials, that think that they want to be an official, and they get out there on the field. They’re trying to learn, through the Junior High level. We got coaches that are riding them from the opening tip, or the opening kickoff, to the end. They’re looking ‘I don’t have to take this.’,” said Beck.



The high school football season kicks off at August 20th.