Alvin Briggs announced as new AHSAA Executive Director

Associate Executive Director Alvin Briggs was unanimously approved to become the fifth AHSAA Executive Director Thursday at a special Central Board meeting. Briggs will take over for Steve Savarese who announced his retirement after 15 years.

“No doubt, I have big shoes to fill,” Briggs said. “The previous executive directors Cliff Harper, Bubba Scott, Dan Washburn, and Mr. Savarese have set some tremendous standards and have left a legacy of outstanding leadership for all our member schools. I pray I can continue to lead this organization in the same manner as these great men who have stood before me.”

Briggs, 56, has been on the AHSAA executive staff since 2011 after serving as athletic director and football head coach for Greenville High School then Florence High School the previous eight years (four years each). He was a standout student-athlete at Greenville, played defensive back at Auburn from 1983-1987 and spent two years with the Dallas Cowboys. After his brief NFL career, Briggs joined the football coaching staff at the University of North Alabama from 1993-2001.

“I believe Mr. Alvin Briggs is the person who can meet the challenges the AHSAA will face in the coming years ahead,” said Van Phillips, AHSAA Central Board of Control president. “After coaching for several years at the collegiate level, he became a high school teacher, coach and administrator at our member schools…representing himself as the ultimate professional.”

Briggs will officially take over his new role on July 1.