Beulah Softball Falls In Final Four

Oxford, AL (WRBL) – The Beulah Bobcats historic season in the Class 3A AHSAA Final Four continued on Saturday. The Lady Bobcats had a rematch with their first opponent Houston Academy in the Final Four. Beulah was the first team to strike as Brandy Clements hits a hard ground ball to bring Abrianna Green home.

In the 3rd inning the Bobcats trailed by one run then Kyleigh Morgan hammered a line drive through the middle and Clements crossed the plate to tie the game up at two. Then the Raiders offense exploded in the bottom of the 4th inning. The Bobcats found themselves trailing 9-2 at the end of the frame. Beulah just couldn’t find any more offense and eventually lost 11-2.

This historic Beulah softball season comes to an end on Saturday morning. This is the furthest any Beulah team has gone since the Lady Cats played in the fast pitch game. However, Head Coach Stan Pepper was beaming with pride about how well his team played.

“We have a lot of girls hurt. People don’t realize Katie was in the hospital until after midnight with some issues. You know we battled. We battled and we battled. We just had a bad half inning that just cost us the game. I couldn’t be more proud of our girls. When you do things like this you expect more and more. So next year we expect to be in the finals. And we expect to win it. But like I said now we know the way down here. We know how to get to Oxford. We know where to stay. We know where to eat so it’s going to be old habit next year,” Stan Pepper – Beulah Head Softball Coach

Beulah will have it’s entire team come back next season. This year’s team did not have any seniors.