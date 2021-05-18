Beulah Softball On Historic Run Through Playoffs

Beulah, AL (WRBL) – The Beulah softball team is having a historic season. These Lady Bobcats have gone further than any other fast pitch team in school history. They’re doing this with a very young and hungry roster.

“See we don’t have any seniors. We’re expecting this to happen next year and the year after that. So this should wind up being a regular thing for us,” said Beulah Softball Head Coach Stan Pepper.

Some could see the Lady Bobcats youth and inexperience as a weakness. However, this squad has a different strength that has carried them this far. This is so close, regardless of their age on the roster.

“Everyone is there for each other. Everyone is close and we know that we have each other. So whenever someone makes a mistake you know that you have 10 other girls backing you up,” said sophomore shortstop and pitcher Brandy Phillips.

“We can have fun with the younger ones and one of our best friends are the youngest ones. So we’re all level headed and we can come close together,” said junior infielder and pitcher Katie Morris.

These ladies don’t just rely on their strong friendships on the field. They’ve put in hours of hard work to see it pay off right now in the post season.

“We’ve been coming in 6:30 every morning to hit and then practicing in the afternoon, and so I couldn’t ask any more out of them,” said Coach Pepper.

Beulah is one of the smaller schools in their classification with just 250 kids. These Lady Cats want to prove there isn’t always strength in numbers.

“When I go other places they’re like ‘Y’all can’t win because y’all are this, this and this. So if we finally win it will prove to other bigger schools that we can do it,” said Morris.



Beulah’s historic season deserves a lot of praise, but the team has much bigger goals in mind.

“I think we can win it all,” said Morris.



“I fully anticipate us playing at 5 o’clock on Saturday for the championship,” said Coach Pepper.

Beulah first game in the AHSAA State Championship will be against Houston Academy on Friday, May 21st. First pitch is set for 10:45 am CT.