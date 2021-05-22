Beulah Softball Survives & Advances In State Tournament

Oxford, Al (WRBL) – The Beulah softball is rewriting the school history books. The Lady Bobcats have gone further than any other fast pitch softball team in school history. In their first ever game in the AHSAA State Tournament, the Lady Cats took down Houston Academy in a 7-5 victory.

Time quickly got rough for the Beulah ladies in their next matchup. Prattville Christian shut out the Lady Bobcats in a close 2-0 win. So, to keep their season alive Beulah had to win in their 3rd game of the day against Mobile Christian.



It was a nail biter for the Lady Bobcats against Mobile Christian. The teams were deadlocked 0-0 through 5 innings. In the 6th inning, Savannah Clements hits a line drive to bring home Abrianna Green and that gave Beulah a 1-0 lead. That’s all the Lady Bobcats needed and Beulah survives and advances to the AHSAA Final Four. Head Coach Stan Pepper was beaming with pride after that victory.

“This is just the beginning of what we’re going to do with Beulah softball. I was really disappointed with game two, because I thought we should have won that game. Even though we lost 2-0. We fought. We fought. We fought. We got people hurting. All my girls are sore, tired, hungry, they’re really go get a shower, and go to bed. We’re going to celebrate a little bit first. They earned it. They earned their right to be here tomorrow.” Stan Pepper – Beulah Softball Head Coach

The Beulah Lady Bobcats will have a rematch with Houston Academy Saturday morning at 10 am Cetnral.