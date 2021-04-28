 

Brookstone Girls Tennis Marches Back Into Final Four

High School Sports

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Brookstone Lady Cougars won the GHSA State Championship in 2019. They were primed to defend their crown in 2020, but the Cornoavirus Pandemic forced the GHSA to cancel their season. Despite waiting over a year to get back on the tennis court, the Brookstone ladies are back in the GHSA Final Four. In the semi-finals the Lady Cougars will take on First Presbyterian Day a team that defeated them in the regular season.


“I think that we felt like we definitely missed out on an opportunity last year. This year, they’ve redone the regions and we’ve played against some tough teams. They’re definitely hungry and especially considering we lost to this team earlier in the season. I think being able to host them and hopefully get one or two matches going our way,” said Head Coach Garry Sullivan.


For the players it’s even more special this year to get back on the court and compete with their team.

“It feels great because we didn’t do that last year, because we didn’t do that last year because of COVID. So being back on this court this like our family out here. It means a lot to me and all the players,” said Brookstone senior Mattie Albright.


Brookstone’s semi-final game against FPD is set for Monday, May 3rd.

