 

Burkett Era Begins With Central Boys Basketball

High School Sports

For the first time in over 40 years, the Central Red Devils have introduced a new Boys Basketball Head Coach. Charles Burkett will take over the Red Devils program and he has a career full of incredible accomplishments. It’s a career that includes State Championships when he lead the Hoover Buccanneers and four years of professional basketball experience.


Coach Burkett understands that he’s following in the foot steps of Hall of Fame coach Bobby Wright. That could be an intimidating situation but Coach Burkett embraces the opportunity to build upon the Red Devils legacy.


“To come in behind a legendary like Coach Wright I mean that’s special. I really appreciate everyone that had a hand in getting me here, and bestowing confidence in me to keep the tradition. I think that we want to maximize our potential here and hopefully we’ll do that,” said Coach Burkett.

