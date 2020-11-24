Callaway advances in 2A Playoffs after Banks County forfeit

Saturday afternoon’s scheduled Class 2A first round playoff game between Banks County and Callaway is now off after Banks County forfeited due to COVID-19 precautions. The game was scheduled for Noon at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange.

Due to the forfeit, Callaway will advance to the second round, awaiting the winner of the first round matchup between Lovett and Pepperell. Callaway will host that game at Callaway Stadium due to having a higher seed than either opposing team. Kickoff will be determined at a later date.