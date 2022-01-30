Calvary Christian helps Carver prepare for baseball season

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – On April 18, 2016 the Carver High baseball program was forever changed by the tragic passing of it’s head coach, David Pollard. The has struggled to regain it’s footing since that day. Fast forward to present day, at what is now David Pollard field. Just weeks from opening day for the rebirth of the Tigers program, a helping hand comes from a neighboring team.

On a chilly Friday afternoon, the Calvary Christian baseball team came together with Carver to breathe new life to a field hasn’t been played on in over two years. Rakes, mowers and tillers helped revitalize the field and get it ready for play. The Calvary Christian team has won state titles in it’s last three seasons, it was an opportunity to continue it’s mission of serving the community.



“Obviously, there’s a lot of other lessons that they can learn from this too, just in terms of perspective of, you know, of what they’ve got there, what they’ve been blessed with and and then being able to think about other people before thinking about themselves. So there’s a lot that they can gain from this,” said Calvary Christian head coach Steve Smith.



The man now leading the Tigers’ program, Michael Long, is excited to get his team in the community and making new friends in the process.



“It fills me up with a lot of joy. This is what I want this program to be. I want us to be able to create bonds, not just with our guys, but with the teams that we play. One thing and again, one thing we all have in common is we all play in the same area. We’re all gonna see each other in the streets, you know? You know, in the in the community. And one thing about me, I’m very community based and being able to do things like this is very, very humbling and very, you know, very blessed again, you know, be out here with these guys and then seeing my guys enjoy it too,” said Long.



Baseball is a sport that bring people together. On this day in January, it brought together two teams, and made them one big family. That’s the biggest impact of all.



“When I tell you, when we first started, I have five guys and five guys with me. And that was it. We were from five to 21 total kids being able to field a JV and a varsity team. And for me, these guys been working extremely hard every day. Just try to get better. And I really feel like, you know, with the guys that we have, the sky’s the limit for this program,” said Long.



“I mean, you’ve got it, you got a lot of different baseball programs in the in Columbus and the surrounding areas, and they do that whenever there’s a need. You see a lot of coaches that step up and are willing to help out in any way that they can. And so this is just our way of of helping and giving back a little bit and doing anything we can to help them out and help start off their season on the right foot and try to get their field ready for them,” said Smith.



The Carver Tigers first game of the season will be against the Marion County Eagles on February 14th.