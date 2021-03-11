Carver Captures State Championship

The Carver Tigers battled their way back to Class 4A State Championship game. Standing in their way of another State Championship are the Cairo Syrupmakers.



In the first quarter, Cairo came out physical and their defense caused some headaches for Carver. The Lady Tigers trailed in the first quarter 23-20. It was a different story in the 2nd quarter.

Carver’s offense woke up in a big way outscoring Cairo 21-9. It was powered by a massive performance by the Carver full court press defense. That pressure immediately turned into offense.

Senior guard Kionna Gaines led the way with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals. However she wasn’t the only senior to shine. D’Miya Beacham also poured in 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 steals. Then Enyshaun Jones had a big performance in the paint with 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 blocks.

“It means everything, we have such a great support system at Carver. We have so many people that back these young ladies, and this is what we work for. So, whenever you can do what we did today, for a school that supports you as much as Carver High School does, it’s always a great thing,” said Carver Head Coach Anson Hundley.



“This group will fight to the end. They will not give up. No matter if we are down 5,6,7 they’re going to come all the way back bay playing defense. knocking down free throws. In their eyes, you will not tell that they’re scared. They’re going to keep fighting, and keep fighting and keep fighting until that buzzer goes off,” said Kionna Gaines.



“I just never thought that I would be here. Winning a State Championship, but I’m glad it’s with me and my team. I’m just glad, that it’s us. At the end of the day, we won our ring,” said senior Enyshaun Jones.



“This is our 2nd time winning it. As me being a senior, so it feels great. I’m excited, and I wish the young girls in there, I wish them the best,” said senior D’Miya Beacham.