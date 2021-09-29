Central brings their explosive offense to Duck Samford Stadium

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The Phenix City Central Red Devils will hit the road for a top 5 match up against the Auburn High Tigers. There’s plenty on the line for this week’s game. The Auburn Tigers have said they’re excited to lock horns with the Devils, and Central feels the same way. Patrick Nix’s squad has an incredible fast paced offense that click on all cylinders. The undefeated Red Devils have scored at least 30 points every game. The leader of that offense, senior quarterback Caleb Nix, is enjoying working with all the talent on that side of the ball.



“It makes it much easier when you can hand it off and you know this guy isn’t going to get tackled. Or you can throw it and you know he’s going to make the catch. You know they’re always going to make the blocks. It makes it much easier. It makes it a lot of fun. Because you never know who’s going to be the guy to make the next play,” said Caleb Nix.



It seems like the Tigers and Red Devils have been on a collision course to battle each other for the region championship. This match up will give the winner the inside track for that title. There will be plenty of interest and eyes on this match up, but Central doesn’t feel the pressure because of the work they’ve put in during practice.

“Pressure is when you don’t prepare. There’s no pressure when you do prepare. So I think our guys have done well this week of preparing. Coaches have done a great job of getting them prepared. So I think instead of pressure I think it’s a lot of fun.” Patrick Nix, Central head football coach



The Central Red Devils and Auburn Tigers will kick off their match up at 8 pm ET, 7 pm CT at Duck Samford Stadium.