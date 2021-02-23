Central Prepares For Rematch With Auburn High

The Central Lady Red Devils are still dancing in the AHSAA playoffs thanks to a huge upset win. Central took down Foley, who went 20-4 in the regular season. Despite playing the Lady Tigers for 12 quarters now, Central is preparing for anything when they play Auburn.

“It’s just preparing and not looking back and sayign well we know they’re going to do this or they’re going to do that. We don’t know at this point. Everybody wants to win it. Everybody wants to get to Birmingham,” said Head Coach Carolyn Wright

As for the players, they’re hungry for another shot at Auburn High.

“In the beginning we were down. We were down so much. I was like ‘Oh my God’. We have to come on. We picked it up on the defense and on the offense. We pulled through. It’s hard to beat a team four times,” said senior GG Mendez.



Auburn versus Central part 4 takes place on Wednesday in Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum. Tip off set for 9 a.m.