Central Red Devils Get Back To Work

Things are slowly getting back to normal for the AHSAA. Tuesday was the second day Fall sports teams were allowed to do their summer conditioning. The Central Red Devils were one of the first teams to get back to the grind.



The Class 7A runners-up took the field and the weight room for the first time since mid-March. Despite the new guideline enforcing social distancing, and wearing a mask whenever possible, head coach Patrick Nix was glad to have his team back together again.

I mean obviously a little different, with the circumstances we’re in with the social distancing and bringing the guys in waves and those kind of things. Overall very good. It’s great to have guys back on campus. I think the kids are extremely excited to be around each other again, around us again. I know we’re excited to be around them. So overall, very good, very excited to have them back,” said Coach Nix.



AHSAA schools will officially be allowed to start Fall practice on July 27th.