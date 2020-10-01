Chatt Co addresses COVID concerns, Friday game with Manchester to be played

The schedule says Manchester and Chattahoochee County will play football tomorrow night in Cusseta.

And – it looks like they are going to play after two days of on-again, off-again.

The COVID concerns on the Chatt Co football team raised Manchester have been addressed by public health.

The fate of the scheduled 5-A region game between Chatt Co and Manchester had been in doubt.

Manchester raised concerns about COVID cases the quarantining of players on the Chatt Co football team.

The two superintendents – Dr. Kristi Brooks in Chattahoochee County and Dr. Richard Griffin in Meriwether County — met by phone this morning.

“Once I receive official confirmation from a medical expert, we will play tomorrow night,” Griffin said.

Griffin got that word about 3:30 p.m.

Brooks knows these decisions are not easy.

“The things that we shared with him is we have worked closely with our DPH but even the state DPH,” Brooks said. “In that we are sharing with them rosters, any information they need. The time’s people have been in school, not in school. So, we have all of those records and we have continued to submit anything that’s needed.”

Here’s how the decision to play a high school football game where COVID is an issue is made:

The Georgia High School Association leaves these decisions to the local school districts, in concert with public health officials.

The Department of Public Health consults with those districts, provides information. But won’t make the decision.

Pam Kirkland/Spokesperson, West Central Georgia Health District

“We don’t make recommendations for events for businesses,” Kirkland said. “We offer our guidelines for people to follow. And then it’s up to each individual, school system, business to make their own decision as to what they want to do.”

The game kicks off at 7:30 in Cusseta.