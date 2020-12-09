Columbus Ready To Defend State Championship

The Columbus Lady Blue Devils will enter the as the Area 6 Champions looking to defend their State Championship from a year ago. Despite 12 new players on the team this year, the goal remains the same, to bring a State Championship back from Atlanta. The team is excited for the playoffs to kickoff on Wednesday.



“I think it’s pretty important, even though I know we have a target on our back, after winning last year’s State Championship. I definitely think we’ll do it again this year,” said senior running back Cyndee Redd.



“We’re super excited. We got a brand new team, we got 12 new players on our team. It’s exciting to spread the knowledge and fun of the game with new people on our team and to be able to just celebrate. Actually, it’s just a blessing to be out here during this time. We’ve had to overcome a lot of obstacles and things like that. It’s just nice to be out here together,” said Columbus Flag Football Head Coach Christian Grier.



The Lady Blue Devils will open the playoffs Wednesday against Lakeside Evans at 5:30 at Kinnett Stadium.