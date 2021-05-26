Columbus Reveals “Donna Fleming Court”

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – Donna Fleming has coached the Columbus High School volleyball team for 18 years. She helped bring 3 GHSA State Championships to the Fountain City.

On Wednesday, Coach Fleming officially retired but before she left campus she received one more honor. The court where she coached hundreds of Blue Devil Volleyball players is now named after her.

School officials revealed “Donna Fleming Court” in front of Coach Fleming’s family, faculty and students Wednesday afternoon. The now former Blue Devils Volleyball head coach was overwhelmed with this honor.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m so appreciative of this honor. And it just really makes me think of all the players that have come through the program.” Donna Fleming – Former Columbus Volleyball Head Coach

While this court is named after her, Coach Fleming wanted to give the credit to her players that she was fortunate enough to coach.