Dave Platta becomes Pacelli’s play-by-play announcer

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A familiar local television personality makes a return to Friday night football, but this time in a different role. Long time local sports anchor, Dave Platta, is back on the sidelines as a play-by-play announcer for the Pacelli football team. Pacelli and Dave announced their partnership officially on Thursday. Dave will be on the call for this week’s home against Eagles Landing Christian Academy.

Dave’s almost four decade long run as a sports anchor ended in September. Now he’s excited to be back under the Friday night lights.

“It’s pretty exciting because Friday nights, I’m supposed to be at a football and it’s really great to get back. When I got called I was cutting the lawn on a Friday night. That was just not right.”

Dave Platta, Pacelli play-by-play announcer



The veteran anchor admits he’s a little nervous about this new job.



“Of course I’m nervous. The funny thing is that I have done play by play before, but the play by play was baseball. This will be my first crack at football. So I’m working a little extra to make sure that I get everything right. To make sure that I have all my ducks in a row for a good presentation for what should be a pretty good game,” said Platta.



Dave Platta will make his play-by-play debut this Friday night as the Vikings host the ELCA Chargers.