Georgia High Schools Hope For Extended Football Preseason

The Georgia high school football season will kick off in just 100 days. That’s exciting news for fans but it can also be a cause of conern for football head coaches because spring workouts were cancelled.



To make up for lost time some head coaches have made a pretty big change to their season schedule. Some teams have scheduled two preseason games instead of the traditional one preseason game.

The LaGrange Daily News has reported that Callaway, LaGrange and Troup County have all added a second preseason game to their schedule. That would mean the first time these teams hit the field would be on August 7th.



Tanner Glisson, head coach for the Troup County Tigers football team, believes an extra preseason football game will be valuable in this strange off season.

“I just think it’s fair for everyone, if everyone is on the same playing field with two fall scrimmages since no one had a spring scrimmage. So that’s what we’re anticipating at the moment. I think the biggest thing is gettting people conditioned. You know and I think that’s going to be the number one thing once we get into the summer and hopefully to playing games again in the fall, Tanner Glisson – Troup County Football Head Coach



WRBL reached out to the GHSA to confirm if a second preseason game is possible for the 2020 season. Associate Director Kevin Giddens said that no decisions have been made about the upcoming fall season for all sports.