GHSA Basketball Will Enter The Shot Clock Era

The GHSA has approved a proposal to implement a shot clock in varsity games. The shot clock will come to the GHSA games over the next three years. Here is the 3-year plan for GHSA to move into a shot clock era:



2020 – The shot clock can be used in holiday tournaments and in showcase games.

2021- Individual regions can decided if they want to use the shot clock

2022 – All GHSA varsity basketball games must use the shot clock.



GHSA plans to use a 30 second shot clock for the high school games. One local basketball coach believes this is a great step forward for the high school game.



“I think it’s going to improve it in the right way. It’s going to make the game faster. So I’m excited about teaching our kids more now about decision making on playing with the shot clock. That’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Corry Black, St. Anne Pacelli’s Boys Basketball head coach.