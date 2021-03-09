GHSA Championship Breakdown With Kyle Sandy

The Carver Lady Tigers are heading back to the GHSA Class 4A Championship game and will face former region opponent Cairo.

It’s amazing to finally to see a State Championship game in a season where COVID-19 protocols almost derailed some season for high schools. The Carver Lady tigers didn’t get to play some of their games, but they were able to battle back for a spot in Macon.

Kyle Sandy, widely regarded as one of the best experts of GHSA basketball, sat down with us to talk about the match up of Carver vs. Cairo.

The Class 4A State Championship game will tip off at 5 pm Eastern at Macon Coliseum.