 

GHSA Championship Breakdown With Kyle Sandy

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Carver Lady Tigers are heading back to the GHSA Class 4A Championship game and will face former region opponent Cairo.

It’s amazing to finally to see a State Championship game in a season where COVID-19 protocols almost derailed some season for high schools. The Carver Lady tigers didn’t get to play some of their games, but they were able to battle back for a spot in Macon.

Kyle Sandy, widely regarded as one of the best experts of GHSA basketball, sat down with us to talk about the match up of Carver vs. Cairo.

The Class 4A State Championship game will tip off at 5 pm Eastern at Macon Coliseum.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

47° / 43°
Smoke
Smoke 0% 47° 43°

Wednesday

77° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 77° 48°

Thursday

77° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 77° 49°

Friday

81° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 81° 53°

Saturday

83° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 56°

Sunday

81° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 81° 58°

Monday

75° / 58°
Showers
Showers 48% 75° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

12 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

2 AM
Clear
1%
46°

47°

3 AM
Clear
1%
47°

45°

4 AM
Clear
2%
45°

45°

5 AM
Clear
2%
45°

44°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
44°

44°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
44°

46°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
46°

53°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
53°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

63°

9 PM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

10 PM
Clear
2%
61°

59°

11 PM
Clear
2%
59°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories