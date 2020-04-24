Giddens Hired As Callaway’s Offensive Coordinator

The Callaway Cavaliers are known for an explosive offense and now have found a new offensive coordinator. Zach Giddens will be Callaway’s new OC and quarterbacks coach. Giddens has some family ties to the Cavaliers program. A few years ago, Zach’s father hired Pete Wiggins as the Cavaliers head football coach. Coach Giddens will now the controls to an explosive Callaway offense. Last season they marched to the Class 2A semifinals while lighting up the scored board putting up over 40 points per game. Coach Giddens called this new opportunity a dream job.
“It’s really just a special moment you know. I’ve been around him (Coach Wiggins) my whole life whenever he and my dad were on the same coach staff. It’s been a dream of mine for a long time. I’ve wanted to do it as long I could remember. There’s honestly not another situation or place I would rather be than Callaway High School. Just in the program they have, and the school is a great place to be at too. I just couldn’t be more thrilled and more excited to get out there.”Zach Giddens, Callaway Offensive Coordinator