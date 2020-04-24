Giddens Hired As Callaway’s Offensive Coordinator

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we are going to honor the Lee Scott Academy Gilrs Soccer Team. The Lady Warriors have five seniors on their roster.These seniors are Alli Scott, Chelsea Rose Stroud, Mary Kathryn Lamb, Carla Ingram and Mary Margaret Huff. Three seniors: Alli Scott, Chelsea Rose Stroud and Mary Kathryn Lamb have played soccer with the Lee Scott program since the 7th grade. Carla Ingram and Mary Margaret Huff joined the Lady Warriors on the soccer pitch in high school.

Unfortunately, bad weather got in the way of a lot of potential matches for the Lee Scott ladies this eason. They ony played two games and finished with a final record of 1-1 in 2020. Throughout the years these ladies helped make Lee Scott a force to deal with. Head Coach Eric Faison was amazed of the growth his players went through. They went from basic soccer skills to becoming dominant at their position. While their skills shined between the lines, these ladies also created a unique family bond among their team. Coach Faison believes that strong bond was more key to their success insated of any game plan he could draw up.