Gilmore Becomes Smiths Station Offensive Coordinator

The Smiths Station Panthers have made another addition to their coaching ranks. John Gilmore resigned as the head coach of Cottonwood High School and will become the Panthers Offensive Coordinator. Prior to his time at Cottonwood Coach Gilmore spent 18 seasons as an assistant coach at Eufaula High School.

One of the most recognizable recent athletes he’s mentored is Super Bowl Champion and current Tigers coach Jerrel Jernigan.

Smiths Station head coach Mike Glisson believes the world of experience that Coach Gilmore will bring to the Panthers sidelines will help take the Panthers to the next level.



“It’s going to be good. So Coach Glimore brings a ton of experience. He’s been coaching a long time. You know he had a quarterback down there named Jerrel Jernigan that he did a great job of highlighting. Jerrel ended up in the NFL for a little while. So I’m just excited about what he brings with his experience and his energy and he fits in well with our staff and our school,” said Coach Glisson.



Last season the Panthers posted an overall record of 2-8.