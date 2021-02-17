Glenwood Gets Championship Redemption

The Glenwood Lady Gators were hunting for redemption this year. Last season Glenwood was blown out in the AISA Class 3A Championship against Lee-Scott Academy. This senior heavy team was determined to go out on top in the new season.

In Montgomery the Lady Gators ran into the Clarke Prep Lady Gators. When the game started, junior guard Jasmyn Burts got into quick foul trouble with 3 fouls in the first half. However the depth of this Lady Gators roster prevented the Clarke Prep ladies from making a serious threat. Head Coach Dusty Perdue praised the defense of Maci Fanning holding down Clake Prep star Grace Davis. He also was so impressed with the way Payton Corbett stepped up with Burts had to sit on the bench.

In the fourth quarter the Glenwood ladies hit another gear. Despite playing with 4 fouls, Burts helped take the Glenwood offense into overdrive. Glenwood eventually captures the Class 3A State Title with a 40-27 win over Clarke Prep.

“For you to start the season as number 1 and to finish the season as number 1 is pretty tough you know. They were playing as the underdog and they had nothing to lose. The game didn’t go our way the whole time, but in the end our senior leadership really showed up,” said Head Coach Perdue.

Seniors like Mya Brooks had their hearts broken last season, so winning on Wednesday afternoon was a huge weight off their shoulders

“You don’t understand like last year we fell and I had a bad injury now to just come back and to win it oh it’s a good feeling,” said Brooks.

Jasmyn Burts, just joined the team this year, has never been to a championship game before in her career and credits her fellow Lady Gators for accepting her.

“They have a special part of my heart like for them to welcome me in with open arms and no hard feelings towards me at all the whole season it felt great I made family here,” said Burts.

Congratulations to the Glenwood Lady Gators on winning the Class 3A State Championship their first state title since 2017.