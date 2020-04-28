Glenwood Honors Four Seniors For WRBL Senior Night

In this edition of WRBL Senior Night we honor the Glenwood Gators Baseball team. The Gators had four seniors on their roster this year.

They are:

Trevor Crisco – a three year starter who will make his final decision on where he’ll attend college.

Kody Krebs – a three year starter who will play football at Pointe University.

Jacob Melton – he’ll attend Southern Union

Bryce Newman – a three year starter that will play baseball at Lawson State.



The Gators were on fire their season was suddenly cancelled by the Coronavirus pandemic. Glenwood had an overall record of 13-2. Head Coach Tim Fanning says with their depth in the bullpen and their momentum in the regular season the Gators had their eyes set on the State Championship game.



“Our goal was to play for a State Championship you know. The amount of arms that we had we felt like that was a possibility. We liked our chances in a three game series because of the guys we consistently run ou there on the mound,” said Coach Fanning.



It was heart breaking for the team and head coach Tim Fanning that really saw his team start to gel. Despite the disappointing end fo the season, head coach Fanning praised his four seniors for being selfless leaders that gave everything they could to their team.



“They’re just really unselfish kids. Whatever needed to be done from the entire time they’ve ever been in the program has never been questioned. They always just do it and have a smile on their face when they do it. They’re main objective is to do everything they can to serve Glenwood school and the baseball program. I couldn’t be more proud of a group.”



If you want your spring team to be honored during our WRBL Senior Night series please email us at sports@wrbl.com

We need the following in your email as well:

Name of High School

Name of Sport

List of all seniors (First and Last Name)

Each seniors plans after high school

Pictures of seniors while playing their sport