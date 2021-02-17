Glenwood Lady Gators Chance At Redemption

The Glenwood Lady Gators have a shot at championship redemption. Glenwood is making their second consecutive appearance in the Class 3A AISA State Championship Game. Last season, they lost to Lee-Scott Academy. It’s a defeat that has stuck with the returning players on this team.

Upper classmen, like senior Maci Fanning, say that being State Runner Up last season was the main motivator for this season.



“The end result of last year has really motivated us to get to the same point and win the championship. It was pretty soul-crushing to lose the championship,” said Fanning.



Head Coach Dusty Perdue has preached that this is a special opportunity for this team. Many teams just dream to get this far. Now they can’t let this opportunity pass.



“You know we have not done anything different than they did last year, as far as to this point. The journey has been awesome. The moment is awesome. I hope they understand what we talk about is the opportunity and don’t pass up the opportunity when we have a chance,” said Coach Perdue.



Glenwood squares off against Pike Liberal on Wednesday in the Cramton Bowl Complex at Noon Central.