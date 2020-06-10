Harris County Looks To Take Next Step

In 2019 the Harris County Tigers made the playoffs for the third season in a row. As they prepare for the 2020 season the Tigers won’t have playermakers like Davion Mahone or Talique Williams. The spotlight now shifts to junior quarterback Cooper Corey, who burst on the scene when starting quarterback Mahone went down. Head Coach Jamie Fox is also calling on the whole roster to step up in the news season.



“We got some good young guys that are coming up, that we are expecting to do some good things for us. And some seniors, we’ll definitely be looking for leadership from them,” said Fox.



Just like every team in the state, Harris County has had to switch things up due to the COVID pandemic. The Tigers are utilizing their resources, splitting their team up over three sites, making Coach Fox a busy man.



“Yeah, we’re using 3 different sites in Harris County, 3 different schools. And I’m kinda going from site to site, spending some time with each group. Not spending as much time as I would like, but you know just trying to make the rounds and see the guys, and communicate with them. It’s different, I think the kids, they’re perserverring, they’re probably a little more resilient than we are,” said Fox.



As the summer rolls on, Fox knows that positivity will be key in these uncertain times.

“We want to get back to normal, or close to normal. Football has been a part of my life for over 25 years coaching it, so you expect to have it. But in the back of your mind, you’re kind of wondering ‘is this really going to happen?’ You just try to stay positive and keep working through the guidelines the GHSA gives us,” said Fox.

Harris County kicks off their season hosting Troup County on August 21st.