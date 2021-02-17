 

Harris County Wrestling Shines At State Meet

High School Sports

We have to give a huge shoutout to the Harris County Tigers Wrestling Team. A total of nine wrestlers finished in the Top 5 of their respective weight classes. The headline news Harris County High School has a pair of State Champions on their roster now.
Samantha Scarbrough finished in 1st place wrestling at 142. Tucker Kinsaul brought home the championship hardware to Hamilton at 132.


It was an incredible performance for the Tigers and head coach Alex Moore says the strength of this year’s team is the quality of wrestlers all over the roster.


“You know we thought that the strength to our team is our depth. And I think we should that with having four boys in the finals and adding Samantha into the finals as well on the girls side. You know it just goes to show how hard we work as a team. Not necessarily what we do as coaches but how hard our kids push each other within our own room,” said Coach Moore.


Congratulations to the Harris County Boys and Girls Wrestling teams.

