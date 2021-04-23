 

High School Seniors Prepare For Arena Football Showcase

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus, Ga – On Friday evening a group of local high school football seniors will compete in a very different kind of all star game. This week they have prepared for the High School Football Arena Showcase. It’s the first time many of these seniors will take their traditional 11-man football skills and try them out in the much faster pace Arena Football game.


This week seniors from East Alabama and West Georgia have practiced against each other to sharpen their new skills. Of course one side will represent Georgia and the other team will be made up of Alabama high school players. The teams are coached by current Columbus Lions players. Throughout the practices players got a real taste of what the indoor football game is like.


“Quicker reads. My reads have to be quicker, balls had to be more precise to fit into tighter windows. It was real fun. I had a lot of fun. It was a fun experience. This is going to be my first time actually playing in an Arena game so I am going to love to have this experience,” said Wason Davis from Shaw High School.


While the practices are competitive players have also embraced the new opportunity to bond with players that were former opponents.


“Met a lot of guys in area. I also grew closer to the ones I already knew. Then meeting guys, one of them I played Little League back in the day, we haven’t talked since then. We’re already talking about meeting up after this and getting some work in for college,” said William Haines from the Glenwood School.


The 2021 High School Arena Showcase will kickoff on Friday, April 23rd at the Columbus Civic Center. Kickoff is set for 7 pm Eastern.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

49° / 44°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 44°

Friday

75° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 75° 59°

Saturday

74° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 74° 56°

Sunday

78° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 78° 52°

Monday

82° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 82° 58°

Tuesday

85° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 62°

Wednesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 85° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
48°

47°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

46°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
45°

47°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

51°

9 AM
Cloudy
1%
51°

57°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
57°

60°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

64°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
72°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
70°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
6%
67°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
6%
66°

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories