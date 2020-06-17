James Moore & Blue Devils Ready To Meet High Expectations

As the Manchester Blue Devils enter a new decade, they’ll do it with a new head coach. James Moore comes over from East Limestone in Alabama to replace Evan Hochstetler. Moore takes over a team that went to the Elite 8 last season before falling to eventual state champion Irwin County. However, they believe they have the tools to make a deeper run into the playoffs.



“The only thing we’re lacking is finishing. The kids are doing a great job every year, winning a lot of football games. But we want to try and get over that hump and win a championship,” said new head coach James Moore.

“Like Coach says, we always get there, just gotta get over that little hump, and it starts now. As we speak, it starts in the weight room, it starts on the field. Just do everything we do and finish everything we do, just keep pushing ourselves,” said senior Trey Hollis.



Manchester has a rich football history and that also means expectations are high. For Moore, he embraces that pressure to succeed.

“As a coach, it puts something on you that you need, you need pressure. We have to win, we need to win, this community needs us to win. And as a coach, that’s what you want as a coach, you want to have a situation where you’re expected to win,” said Moore.



The Blue Devils have one of the more intimate stadiums in our area, and Coach Moore looks forward to the first time he takes the field at Manchester’s Memorial Stadium this fall.

“Aw I just can’t wait. I didn’t get on the field probably for a month after I moved here because of the rain and then school shut down. I just now have gotten to go out there and work on it, and I can now wait for the first Friday night under the lights there, I’m so excited, I can’t even sleep at night. Me and the coaching staff love talking and can’t wait to see these kids do it. I’m telling you these kids are excited and I’m excited, I just can’t wait to see that first Friday night, I can not wait,” said Moore.



The Manchester Blue Devils will kick off their season against Haralson County on August 21st.