Lady Vikings Ready To Raid Flag Football Playoffs

It’s time for the Flag Football Playoffs here in Georgia. The Pacelli Lady Vikings have a ton of momentum heading into the 2020 playoffs going undefeated in their region. This is their inaugural year of Pacelli’s Flag Football team and the girls have attacked this season with incredible intensity. A pair of Lady Vikings have turned some serious heads on the grid iron. Anne-Marie Robinson, a sophomore, is among the leaders in receiving yards in the State. On the defensive side of the ball Bradley Dalelio leads the nation in tackles. Flag football was a huge success with a select number of Columbus High Schools and now these Vikings are fully embracing this opportunity to show their skills on the field.



“Everyone’s passion fuels each other. Even teams that we play against are supportive of us. We’re all supportive of each other because this is just a great opportunity for all of us. So I’m really happy and excited to be playing this sport,” said senior rusher Bradley Dalelio.



This kind of passion has also inspired plenty of younger girls to play the sport as well.



“I love the team. Everyone is just so kind and so loving, even the other girls on the other teams. It’s always just so much fun because there’s no negativity on the field. My little sister, she goes here and she’s in 7th grade, and all she ever talks about is how she wants to play on the Flag Football team when she gets to high school,” said Robinson.

The Lady Vikings will kick off their playoff game at Diemel Field at 7 pm.