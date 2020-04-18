LaGrange Hires Matt Neighbors As Offensive Coordinator

The LaGrange Grangers continue to make big moves in the off season. 1st year head coach Matt Napier hired Matt Neighbors to become the Grangers new offensive coordinator. Coach Neighbors worked closes with Coach Napier at Callaway High School. Together they helped engineer the explosive Cavaliers offense that averaged 42 points per game.

Coach Napier believes the time he and Coach Matthews have spent together will allow them to hit the ground running with the Grangers.

“Oh it’s exciting you know we have a really good friendship. He’s a phenomenal coach, a phenomenal person. He’s a got a skill set in the recruiting game that sheds him apart from anybody else I’ve been around. Have a guy that I trust that know exactly what I got and how I go about implementing the process from off season to in season it definitely makes that easier. He and I are on the same page. He knows when I call a play or formation he already knows what everybody is supposed to do and what their job is,” said Coach Napier.