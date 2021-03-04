Lanett Lady Panthers Fall In Final Four

The Greenville Lady Patriots have been perfect all season long. Their dominant run was pushed to the test in the Elite 8 round of the Class 1A-Public playoffs. The Lady Pats hosed the Emmanuel County Institute Lady Bulldogs. Greenville trailed by as much as 15, but in the 2nd half they stormed back to the tie the game up. For the first time this season Greenville was forced to play overtime. The Greenville ladies fought off their fatigue and completed the comeback for a 78-75 win over the Lady Bulldogs.

"We never went to overtime this season. It was a good test for us. We had to battle back. We were down 15. So that let's you know what kind of caliber team that we have. We battled back when we were down 15. I think this Final Four against Clinch is going to be a good game. This group right here has seven seniors and won the State as Freshmen and they want it before they leave. So we're going to try. We're going to do all they can to win the State," said head coach Waqueisha Tenny.