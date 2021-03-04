Lanett Lady Panthers Fall In Final Four

The Lanett Lady Panthers fought their way to the AHSAA Class 2A Final Four. When they ran into Hatton, the Lady Hornets were just too much to handle. Along with poor shooting from the field the Lanett ladies eventually lost 45-38 in Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena.
While this loss stings head coach Charlie Williams believes there’s a very bright future for the Lanett Girls Basketball program.
“I’m extremely proud. They laid the foundation for the future of Lanett basketball, especially on the ladies side. I mean, I got a young team. I have 3 seniors, 1 junior, 6 sophomores and 2 freshmen, 3 8th graders and 1 7th graders. So the future is bright. I’m ecstatic about the program. We just need to get beyond this point. We’ve been at this point before. We need to get over this point,” said Coach Williams.