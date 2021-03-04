Lanett Panthers Push To State Title Game

The Lanett Panthers have once again battled their way to the Class 2A State Championship game. After dealing with a season of COVID-19 protocols, and dealing with the horrible tragedy of a their athletic facility burning down the Panther have overcome and now can fight for a State Title.

First year head coach Tay McCants, who is following in the footsteps of coaching legend Richard Carter, was still on Cloud 9 after the Final Four win.

“It feels great. My guys, we talked about adversity a couple of weeks ago. I’m happy for myself, but I’m really happy for my team. Making it to the State Championship my first year with this group of guys is everything. Still trying to take it in man. So much excitement. My guys are so happy and I had to tell them to calm down and save some of that energy for Saturday,” said Coach McCants.

The Lanett Panthers square off against Midfield on Saturday in Bill Harris Arena. Tip off is set for 11:30 AM Central.